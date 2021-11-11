Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 3191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.13.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.