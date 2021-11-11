Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 3191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.13.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

