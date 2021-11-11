Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

HIMS stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

