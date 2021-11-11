Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Hippo stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,691. Hippo has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

