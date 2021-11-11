HM Payson & Co. Purchases 238 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

