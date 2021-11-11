HM Payson & Co. Sells 450 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

