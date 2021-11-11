Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.63 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

HOLX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 27,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,262. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.