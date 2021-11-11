Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.