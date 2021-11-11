Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Hooker Furniture worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 93.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

