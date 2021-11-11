Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 221,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

