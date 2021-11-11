Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

