Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

HWM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 13,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

