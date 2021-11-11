HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $357.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.90 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $43.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $806.96. The stock had a trading volume of 515,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $736.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $341.81 and a fifty-two week high of $853.68.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

