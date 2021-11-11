HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $844.99

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $844.99 and last traded at $841.84, with a volume of 4760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $815.30.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $736.71 and its 200 day moving average is $629.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $544,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.