Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

HII stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $156.06 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

