Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
HII stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $156.06 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
