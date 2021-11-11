Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Barclays

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $193.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $156.06 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $206.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

