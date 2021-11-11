Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $65,364.85 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $65,364.85 or 1.00136171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $11.01 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

