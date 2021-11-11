Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $264.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

