Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $874,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.70 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

