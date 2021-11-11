Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

