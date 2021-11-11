Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $410.00 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

