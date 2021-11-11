Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

