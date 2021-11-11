IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The company has a market cap of C$422.86 million and a PE ratio of 28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.84.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

