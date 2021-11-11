iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $8.98 on Thursday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $224.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

