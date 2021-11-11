iCAD’s (ICAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

