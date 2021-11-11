Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $11,192.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

