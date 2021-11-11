IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $7,921,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

