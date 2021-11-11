IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $615.05. 268,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,298. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $443.14 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

