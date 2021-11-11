IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.89.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. IGM Financial has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

