Illuvium Hits One Day Volume of $48.33 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,172.90 or 0.01800007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $753.65 million and approximately $48.33 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.86 or 0.07247982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,001.72 or 0.99755563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

