Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

