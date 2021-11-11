Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $28.51. Immuneering shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 796 shares traded.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $40,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

