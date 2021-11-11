Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and last traded at GBX 1,530.50 ($20.00). 1,326,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,558,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,553.50 ($20.30).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,542.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,563.92.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

