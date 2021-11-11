IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Posts Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 210,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,758. The company has a market cap of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.45. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

