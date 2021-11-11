Indexed Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,173.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $2,173.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

