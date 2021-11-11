India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 598,664 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.13.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $312,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

