indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. indie Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

INDI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,110. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in indie Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.