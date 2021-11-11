Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

