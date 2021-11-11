Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

IFNNY traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

