ING Groep’s (ING) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.