ING Groep’s (ING) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.