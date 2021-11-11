Inpixon (INPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%.

NASDAQ INPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 23,663.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Inpixon worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

