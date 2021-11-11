Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £493.96 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($645.36).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 883.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 863.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.68 ($12.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

