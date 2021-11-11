Insider Buying: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CEO Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

GLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

