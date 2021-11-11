Insider Buying: Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,009 Shares of Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

Shares of NYSE RCOR opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

