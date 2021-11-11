Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells 981 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FLWS stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

