Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AMC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

