Insider Selling: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Sells 14,735 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASPN stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.