Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $281,700.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BWA opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

