Insider Selling: Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CFO Sells $403,475.28 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

