Insider Selling: First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Sells $23,495.50 in Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Samuel L. Elmore sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $23,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $594.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

