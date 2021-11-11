Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells $46,767.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

